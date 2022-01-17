Man arrested, accused of robbing Perquimans Family Dollar at gunpoint

PERQUIMANS COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — A man has been arrested and accused of robbing a Family Dollar at gunpoint in Perquimans County just days after Christmas.

The Perquimans County 911 Center received a call around 10:40 p.m. on Dec. 27 regarding an armed robbery at the Family Dollar in the 200 block of Ocean Highway South.

Before deputies arrived, they were told a man had entered the business and demanded cash by gunpoint.

Deputies arrived on the scene within two minutes of being dispatched, but employees weren’t able to tell them which direction the male fled.

Two employees who were working at the time of the robbery were able to safely leave the building and wait at a nearby business. One employee was evaluated by Perquimans County EMS and refused transport.

After further investigation, deputies arrested 52-year-old Reese Devon Johnson in connection with the incident.

Johnson is facing multiple charges including:

Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon

Second Degree Kidnapping

Assault with a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury

Felony Possession of Stolen Goods

Possession of Firearm By Felon

Carrying a Concealed Weapon (M)

Assault By Pointing a Gun (M)

Johnson is currently in the custody of the Albemarle District Jail on a $200,000 secured bond.