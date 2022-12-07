ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — A man has been arrested and accused in the murder of a 3-week-old infant in Elizabeth City.
According to Elizabeth City Police, officers from the department and Henrico County Police arrested 23-year-old Tommy Lee Montez on Tuesday. He is accused of second-degree murder and felony child abuse causing serious bodily injury.
The charges stem from an incident that occurred on November 20. Elizabeth City police were sent to a local hospital regarding the death of a three-week-old boy named Julius Saucedo.
Montez is currently being held at Henrico County Jil West without bond.
Police say this is an active investigation. Those with information regarding the incident are urged to contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321 or the Crime Line at (252) 335-5555.
