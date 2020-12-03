Man and woman arrested after pursuit in Currituck County

Cyhnna Thompson Zachery Marion

CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – A man and woman were taken into custody after a pursuit early Thursday morning, officials say began near the Wright Memorial Bridge.

The Currituck County Sheriff’s Office took over the pursuit just after midnight and deployed stop sticks in front of the suspect vehicle near the Weeping Radish restaurant.

After the vehicle hit the sticks, the driver pulled into a gas station, but refused to exit the vehicle when deputies approached.

Instead, the vehicle continued onto Highway 158. Due to the blown tires, the new pursuit was slow and short.

Deputies were able to stop the vehicle and take the occupants into custody.

The Sheriff’s Office said they found drug paraphernalia and suspected narcotics in the vehicle.

Zachery Marion was charged with resisting, delaying or obstruction, possession of drug paraphernalia, flee to elude and careless and reckless driving. His passenger, Cyhnna Thompson, is facing a charge of possession of paraphernalia.