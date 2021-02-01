Man accused of shooting at occupied house in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — A man is facing several felony charges after he allegedly shot at a residence several times in Elizabeth City.

Elizabeth City police say Anthony Trent McCoy Jr. is charged with five counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, possession of a firearm by a felon, assault with a deadly weapon, discharging a firearm in city limits and possession of marijuana.

Police said they responded to the 1200 block of Byrd Street in Elizabeth City just before noon Monday for a report of shots fired at an occupied dwelling.

Several people inside the residence accused McCoy of firing the shots from outside into the residence.

McCoy was found by officers in the area and detained.

He was later charged and taken before the magistrate. He was taken to Albemarle District Jail under a $300,100 secured bond.

McCoy is scheduled to appear in Pasquotank County District Court at 9:30 a.m. Thursday.