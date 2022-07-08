CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — A Moyock man faces felony animal abuse charges after two French bulldogs were found dead at his home.

Christopher Ryan Riedel, of 128 Mack Jones Road, was arrested and charged on Thursday, Currituck County officials announced.

Authorities say the dogs, females Nala and Ruby, were discovered on Sunday, July 3, at Riedel’s home after animal control officers received a report of animal cruelty. Necropsies have been performed on both dogs.

Christopher Ryan Riedel

Two surviving dogs, a male French bulldog named Hershey and a female Pomeranian/Husky mix named Marlee, are back with their owner, who authorities say is an acquaintance of Riedel’s. Riedel faces two misdemeanor charges related to those dogs and was arrested with a $40,000 bond.

He’s due in court on July 13.

No other details have been shared at this time by authorities, including how the dogs died. They said the surviving dogs had injuries and were taken to the vet.