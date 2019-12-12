Man accused in two Northampton County shootings appears in federal court

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A man from Roanoke Rapids appeared in federal court Monday to face several charges stemming from two separate shootings in Northampton County.

One of the shootings, on April 3, critically injured two people. The other shooting took place Nov. 21, 2018.

The Northampton County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday Michael Christopher Harris had made his first appearance in the United States Federal District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina.

Harris is charged with possession of ammunition by a convicted felon knowingly possession ammunition, as well as possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon, the sheriff’s office said.

Harris also faced charges in North Carolina. The cases have been transferred over to federal court.

“Northampton Co. Sheriff Jack Smith stated our office felt that these cases were needed to be addressed in the federal court system. The U.S. Attorney’s office agreed to accept these cases. Sheriff Smith stated that the Northampton Co. Sheriff’s Office will continue to work extremely close together along with other agencies such as the U.S. Attorney’s Office. I would also like to thank the District Attorney’s Office for all of their assistance in this on-going process and procedure,” the sheriff’s office said.