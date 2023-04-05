BREVARD, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina was struck by a 2.1 magnitude earthquake on Wednesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

At 8:27 a.m., USGS reported that an earthquake occurred about 4.8 miles southeast of Brevard and 14.4 miles southwest of Hendersonville.

The quake originated about 3 miles down into the Earth.

As of 8:45 a.m., the USGS has not received any reports of residents having felt the earthquake.

Earthquakes with a magnitude of about 2.0 or less are often called microearthquakes, according to USGS. These earthquakes are not usually felt. Earthquakes with a magnitude of 4.5 or more are strong enough to be recorded by sensitive seismographs all over the world.