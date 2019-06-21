Lumber company struck by bullets twice this year offering $5K reward for info

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — A North Carolina business is offering a reward for information after it was hit by bullets twice this year.

The Pasquotank Couty Sheriff’s Office says J.W. Jones Lumber Company is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

The sheriff’s office says both incidents at the location on Northside Road in Elizabeth City.

In the first incident on Feb.15, six to seven shots were fired while there were employees inside. No one was hurt.

In April, two bullet holes were found in the company’s main building. The incident took place sometime between April 19 at 5 p.m. and the morning of April 22, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information is asked to call 252-335-5555.