GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Greensboro-native Mark Robinson, North Carolina’s lieutenant governor and highest-elected Republican, is taking to the national political stage again this weekend.

Robinson is shown on the same billboard as former President Donald Trump and Fox News host Sean Hannity and Sen. Ted Cruz in promotion of CPAC 22 Texas, which opens today in Dallas.

NC Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson speaks before a rally for former U.S. President Donald Trump in Alabama in April. (Photo by Allison Joyce/Getty Images)

Robinson is scheduled to speak for 15 minutes at 3:35 p.m. Saturday on the event’s main stage on the topic of “From the heart.” Trump is scheduled for the same stage about two hours later.

Robinson, who rose to prominence when he addressed the Greensboro City Council about gun rights in a video that went viral, is seen by some as a leading candidate for governor in 2024.

He is also known for drawing controversy for speeches in which he attacks gays and women because of his religious beliefs. He also spoke at the NRA convention in Texas shortly after the killing of 19 by a gunman at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

The Conservative Political Action Conference bills itself as the “largest and most influential gathering of conservatives in the world.” In February, the organization staged a similar event in Florida and partners with affiliated groups for international events.

The CPAC Texas program includes numerous nominees for state and federal office who are on ballots in November, including at least one Republican candidate from Congress in North Carolina.

Bo Hines, a former resident of Winston-Salem and graduate of Wake Forest’s law school, is the GOP nominee for the open seat in the 13th Congressional District. Hines, a former football player at NC State, has been associated with Trump.

The program of a variety of speeches and panels includes ultra-conservative members of Congress, such as Jim Jordan, Matt Gaetz, Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene, and conspiracy theorists who have supported Trump’s unfounded claims about his 2020 election defeat, such as Mike Lindell and Steve Bannon, along with other targets of the investigation by the Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol.