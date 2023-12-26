CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — The Lower Currituck Food Pantry is in need of food donations.

According to a Facebook post, the pantry is distributing food to a record number of families in need of assistance. Consequently, the non-profit organization is facing the largest deficit it has ever seen.

Donations of canned meats, spaghetti sauce, soups, peanut butter and jelly, beans, rice and other items are greatly appreciated.

Anyone interested in scheduling a drop off should contact Chris at 614-517-6545.