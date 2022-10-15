RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — While little is known as to the motive or circumstances surrounding the Thursday mass shooting in Raleigh, loved ones have started sharing out photos and messages about those killed in the attack.

One of the five victims killed was Susan Karnatz, a 49-year-old and mother of three.

On Friday, her husband, Tom Karnatz said, “She was a very loving wife and loving mother to three boys aged 10, 13, and 14.”

“We will miss her greatly,” he added.

Susan Karnatz, 49

Susan Karnatz, 49, of Raleigh was a mother to three boys, aged 10, 13 and 14. (Photos courtesy of Tom Karnatz)

Officials say the suspect is the brother of one of the victims, but they have not confirmed which victim he is related to. They say the suspect has suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound and remains alive as of Friday afternoon.