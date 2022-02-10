Lottery officials: 4 winning Powerball tickets in NC, including one worth $1 million. Do you have it?

In this Jan. 12, 2021 file photo, blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at a local grocery store, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — There were four big winners in North Carolina in the latest Powerball drawing — including someone who won $1 million.

The North Carolina Education Lottery on Thursday said the newest unidentified millionaire bought the lucky ticket in Lenoir County through online play to win the largest prize nationally in the drawing.

Other big winners included two prizes of $50,000 and one who won $100,000.

The $100,000 winner bought the ticket through online play in Davidson County, and one of the two $50,000 winners purchased the ticket at the Gold Star E on Lobelia Road in Moore County. Meanwhile, the other was purchased at a Circle K in Jacksonville.

The winners have 180 days to claim their prizes.