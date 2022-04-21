STATESVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A long-haul trucker who purchased a lottery ticket while passing through North Carolina thought he won big bucks and although the ticket looks like a winner—the bar code on it doesn’t agree.

“I got happy and said ‘Hey, hey, hey…. thank God…Hey, hey hey,”’ said James Kinard.

Kinard said it looked like he had purchased a winning ticket.

It’s a ticket that’s part of the North Carolina Education Lottery’s family of “Fast Play Progressive Games.” Those tickets are printed immediately with possible winning numbers right on them.

The long-haul trucker from Florida had stopped in Statesville and decided to play the 50 times Multiplier Game.

“I didn’t look at my ticket then and there,” he said. After a couple of days on the road, he pulled his ticket out to check.

Under the possible winning numbers for that ticket was a “3.” When he checked to see if any numbers matched up, he saw another “3.”

“I see there was $500 under the “3.” It’s a 50 times multiplier so by my calculations that’s $25,000,” he said.

However, when he tried to cash the ticket, a bar code told the lottery clerk it was not a winner.

“She looks at it and says ‘hmm—that’s supposed to be a winner but it’s not scanning as a winner,'” said Kinard.

The Asheville lottery office copied the ticket and gave Kinard that copy. It kept the original.

“They told me they did a reconstruct of the ticket and can’t tell whether there is supposed to be a number in front of the “3”, he said.

Kinard says the place where he purchased the ticket had trouble printing them and had to change printer rolls.

CBS 17’s consumer investigator Steve Sbraccia noticed a black mark running the length of the copied ticket and asked Kinard if he damaged the ticket.

“That’s something in the printer,” he said. ” It wasn’t ripped or damaged at all.”

It turns out that the black mark was the key to the mystery.

In a written statement, Lottery spokesman Van Denton offered a detailed explanation of what happened.

He said the lottery conducted a second review of the ticket after CBS 17 asked what happened.

He wrote: