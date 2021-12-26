Looking for something to do? Here’s the best entertainment options in NC leading up to New Year’s

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – “There’ll be parties for hosting, cocktails for toasting, and caroling sung way off-key.”

You’ve been searching around for the best entertainment options in North Carolina but can’t seem to find enough options to suit your wants and needs of adventure. Well, don’t get your tinsel in a tangle, because here are all the best entertainment options in our state leading up to New Year’s.

A Christmas Story: The Musical

Naddafinga! Durham Performing Arts Center is putting together another spectacular show. The stellar songwriting team behind the Tony Award-winning musical Dear Evan and the Academy Award-winning film La La Land brings you the holiday ‘80s classic you remember from your childhood, comes A Christmas Story the musical in real-time! Starring a young and nerdy kid Ralphie Parker set in 1940s Indiana who makes an attempt to convince his parents, his teacher, and Santa that a Red Ryder BB gun really is the perfect Christmas gift. This musical has been nominated for three 2013 Tony Awards including Best Musical. Click here for more information.

A Golden New Year’s Eve

The Marion Rotary Club’s interest in the area’s gold history has created an enthusiastic following of revelers celebrating New Year’s Eve. The event will feature many activities like a costume contest, family fun zone, carriage rides, train rides for kids, and historic ghost walks from 9 p.m. till midnight. Click here for more information.

Santa on the Chimney

Every year all boys and girls anticipate seeing Santa repel down the chimney at Chimney Rock State Park. Make your list and bring it to Santa and Mrs. Claus as you enjoy live holiday music, cookies, hot cocoa, kid’s activities, meet live Park animal educators, and experience so much more! Click here for more information.

Speedway Christmas

Families and fans of all ages can witness the spectacular Speedway Christmas at the Charlotte Motor Speedway! There’s a four-mile drive-thru course with over a million LED lights twinkling across the legendary race track. It’s one of the Southeast’s largest and most-anticipated holiday traditions, the event features hundreds of creative displays and lights synchronized to Christmas-themed music. Located at Exit 49 off I-85 along with Great Wolf Lodge indoor waterpark resort featuring the magical world of Snowland, and Concord Mills, an ideal location for holiday shopping as North Carolina’s largest outlet and value retail shopping center. Click here for more information.

Holidays at Reynolda

Let’s savor the warmth and magic of the season at the historic 170-acre Reynolds estate in Winston-Salem. Experience Holidays at Reynolda features the 34,000-square-foot bungalow decked out with period décor, Christmas-themed house tours, caroling, wreath decorating, exclusive overnight packages, and more festive family programs. The Reynolda has a collection of antique ornaments that encompasses nearly 400 figural glass ornaments, including Santas, fruits, candies, animals, miniature lamps, and tobacco pipes. Click here for more information.

Other events to check out

Festival of Lights at Chetola Resort, Blowing Rock

WinterLights at the Elizabethan Gardens, Manteo

Christmas at Körner’s Folly, Kernersville

Tweetsie Christmas, Blowing Rock

The Polar Express Train Ride in the Smokies, Bryson City

Duke’s Mayo Bowl, UNC vs. South Carolina, Charlotte