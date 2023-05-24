GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Greenville Police Department responded to a call of a man who was found with a gunshot wound at J.H. Rose High School Wednesday morning.

(Kenneth Roundtree, WNCT photo)

Police say that the victim, who was not identified, was not a student of the school and that the shooting appears to be unrelated to any school activity. The victim was found on one of the practice fields.

(11:13 AM UPDATE) Lockdown at JH Rose has been lifted. Increased security will remain on campus as a precaution. — Greenville Police (@GreenvillePD) May 24, 2023

The victim was taken to the Vidant Health Medical Center’s emergency room for non-life-threatening injuries.

Greenville police said they were able to respond to the call after receiving information from the ShotSpotter tool. They also said the school would have extra police presence for the rest of the day as a precaution.