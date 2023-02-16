NAGS HEAD, N.C. (WAVY) – Schools in Dare County have received generous donations from various businesses and organizations in support of their districtwide exceptional children (EC) programs.

On January 30, Dare County and Currituck County Schools were honored during a special ceremony hosted by Catholic fraternal benefit society, Knights of Columbus. During the ceremony, Knights of Columbus members presented $8,100 to Dare County schools to support EC classrooms.

Their donation was made during the Knights of Columbus Least Among My Brethren (LAMB) program. LAMB, which has been an important program for the Knights since 1974, was created to host fundraisers and events to help those in the community with learning differences and disabilities.

The EC programs also received support earlier this month from a local business. Whitney Hines, the co-owner of frozen yogurt shop Surfin’ Spoon, donated $5,000 from their annual Surfing for Autism fundraiser.

Officials say that these generous donations will allow EC teachers to build specialized programs and expand resources to meet the needs of their students.

“Our special education program is so fortunate to have the community support we get from

Knights of Columbus and Surfin’ Spoon. When our teachers have ideas for adding personal and

special touches to the daily experiences of their students, this type of thoughtfulness gives

wings to those dreams,” said Director of Exceptional Children’s Services Reida Roberts.

Dare County Schools staff and Knights of Columbus members pictured together during the Knights of Columbus 2022 LAMB Program held Jan. 30, 2023. (Courtesy: Dare County Schools) Surfin’ Spoon employees, EC students and teachers pictured together outside of Surfin’ Spoon. (Courtesy: Dare County Schools)

The Exceptional Children department’s mission is to provide students with the education and life skills they will need to become exceptional adults. The program provides appropriate education designed to meet the unique needs of students with learning challenges.