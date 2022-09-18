GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – After a conviction for a crime he did not commit and a sentencing of 40 years behind bars, local pastor Darron Carmon spoke to community members Saturday about his exoneration and his work to make sure this does not happen again.

It was an emotional Saturday on the steps of the Pitt County Courthouse as people gathered to celebrate the exoneration while also acknowledging the long road ahead to justice.

“I do believe justice will be served. Like I said before, when it comes to situations like this, we are firm believers that whenever you get God involved in it, there is nothing that can’t be done,” said Darius Carmon, a family member.

Last month, Carmon had his 1994 conviction for robbery with a dangerous weapon overturned after the discovery of evidence never disclosed to the defense counsel in his original trial.

In Pitt County history, there have only two exonerations, one being Carmon. Now, Carmon and his defense team are asking for two things: a pardon from Governor Roy Cooper and a new rule regarding the transfer of evidence.

“For the Winterville Police Department and the Pitt County District Attorney’s office Faris Dixon to come up with a new rule. And the new rule will be if you have evidence, witness statements, fingerprints, DNA, you turn it over to the DA at the beginning of the case. And the DA turns it over to the defense counsel and the defendant at the beginning of the case,” said Defense Attorney Abraham Rubert-Schewel.

Carmon thanked his family, friends and supporters for always having faith in his fight for freedom, but he said the battle to make things right is not over yet.

“You know, when you get out, it’s not important anymore because you’re free, at least that’s what they think, it looks like freedom, but it doesn’t feel like freedom because I was still living under the judgment of a 40-year-sentence for an armed robbery I did not commit,” said Carmon.