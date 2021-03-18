Local North Carolina school districts closing early, canceling activities due to expected severe weather

GATES COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Several local school districts in North Carolina are closing early or canceling after school activities ahead of expected severe weather in the area.

So far Camden, Elizabeth City-Pasquotank, Northampton and Gates schools have announced early dismissals. Currituck is canceling after-school activities.

Camden

Closing at 12:30 p.m.

Elizabeth City-Pasquotank

Elementary schools will release at noon – Remote learning will end at noon

Middle schools will release at 1 p.m. – Remote learning will end at 1 p.m.

High school will not report for in-person instruction – Remote learning will end at 1 p.m.

ECP Early College will release at 1 p.m. – Remote learning will end at 1 p.m.

Gates

Dismissal at 1 p.m.

Northampton

Dismissal for students will be at 11:30 a.m. and staff will go home at noon. Friday is a remote instructional day for all students.

Currituck

All after-school activities canceled, but possibility for early dismissal.

Northeast North Carolina is under an enhanced risk for storms, with gusts up to 60 mph, hail and tornadoes possible.

Jeremy Wheeler has the details in his weather blog.