JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — One nonprofit is hoping to help a disabled service member in Onslow County by sitting up in the clouds for a full week straight.

Monday was the third day of the fundraiser, with the message of never leaving another warrior behind.

“When you look at Caleb’s story, and you know the kind of impact that this is going to make then the seven days it’s really not that hard,” said Scott Burns, founder of 7 Days for the Troops.

Burns is a double amputee veteran with a mission to help others in a similar situation.

“There are other needs, like immediate needs, like handicap accessible housing, but mobility. And I realized after I got my track chair, how much more mobile mobile, it made me It allowed me to do things” said Burns.

From 15 feet in the air and for seven days straight, Burns is camping out in his tower to raise money for Camp Lejeune Marine Sgt. Caleb Wells.

Scott Burns (Claire Curry, WNCT photo)

“My injury happened back in August of ’22, August 6, and wasn’t really expecting life to go this way,” said Wells.

Wells suffered a spinal cord injury during a motocross race, leaving him paralyzed from the waist down.

“Navigating normal obstacles in this chair. Um, I’m still learning how to do that … as far as like wheelchair skills like getting over curbs or steps or navigating through sand, it’s very tricky,” said Wells.

The goal is to raise $16,000 for a motorized all-terrain wheelchair for Caleb, and whatever is left over will go toward the next service member in need.

“If somebody makes a donation 100% of that, not any less, goes to help our veteran. And if we pay for Caleb’s chair, our goal is to raise enough money to do two chairs” said Burns.

“it’s not just me that needs something like this. There’s dozens of other Marines sailors soldiers Airmen, like you name it that need chairs like this” added Wells.

If interested in donating to 7 Days for the Troops, click here to find out more information.