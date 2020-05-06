Local food banks receive slice of $1M in Food Lion grant funds

(WAVY) — Several food banks in northeastern North Carolina and southeastern Virginia have received grants under a $1 million grant program by Food Lion.

Food Lion has divided the $1 million between nearly 600 local feeding agencies during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recipients of the grants include feeding agencies part of the Food Bank of the Albemarle and Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore.

Recently, Food Lion has announced a total of $3.1 million in COVID-19 relief efforts, which includes the $1 million announced Tuesday.

“This is an unprecedented and challenging time, and we know our neighbors are counting on us more than ever to help nourish their families,” said Meg Ham, Food Lion president. “From schoolchildren missing meals while schools are out, to parents who have lost jobs, and seniors who are struggling to make ends meet, we’re committed to serving all of our neighbors now more than ever. We are doing what we can to support our food bank partners and these local feeding agencies that share our passion for ensuring none of our neighbors have to worry about where their next meal will come from.”

A full list of grant recipients can be found here.

