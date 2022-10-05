MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — A teenager in Eastern North Carolina is organizing a fundraiser to raise awareness about eating disorders.

On Saturday, a walk will happen at West Carteret High School with all the proceeds going to the National Eating Disorder Association.

9OYS sat down with 16-year-old Ashley Hall, who organized the event. She said her own struggle with food began about three years ago.

“During [COVID-19], everything was so out of control. And I felt very just surrounded by chaos. And I needed something to make me feel in control,” said Hall.

It got so bad to the point she had to go to treatment.

“I didn’t want to be there. I was mad at my parents for sending me there. I was mad that I was missing school. And I felt like I was missing out on so many things,” said Hall.

She got through it, but still struggles.

“It’s just a very debilitating disease that I have to live with every day. And I’m trying to get to a place where the voices get quieter, and I can live my life free from this awful place that I live in,” said Hall.

She organized the walk all on her own. She wants to share her story to hopefully help those who might be going through the same thing as her.

“There is hope. It doesn’t have to be like this. And I know that it’s not a choice that it’s not something that you can just quit. It’s not. It’s a spiraling, downward spiral. But there are people that have made it through this,” said Hall.

Hall said she has big dreams despite her struggles, and she works hard every day to get to where she wants to be.

“I want to go to college and get my biology degree and then head to medical school, where I want to become a trauma surgeon. I’ve always wanted to help people,” said Hall.

If you or someone you know is struggling with an eating disorder, click here to access the National Eating Disorder Association’s website.