NC Gov. Cooper gives Tuesday COVID-19 briefing, state reports less than 1K new cases

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY/WNCN) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has reported 997 new COVID-19 cases, the first time less than 1,000 cases have been reported in five months.
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper is expected to give the latest COVID-19 updates during a Tuesday afternoon press briefing slated for 3 p.m.
The last day less than 1,000 cases was reported was on Oct. 4, 2020 when 610 cases were reported.
The state’s seven-day average has dipped to levels not seen since early October with 1,785 cases reported on average per day during that span. On Oct. 8, a seven-day average of 1,784 was reported.
State health officials reported 17 new deaths, the fewest since Feb. 22 when eight new deaths was reported. A total of 11,552 people have died from the virus in North Carolina.
The state is also reporting an uptick of individuals in the hospital with 21, bringing the current total to 1,147. That number breaks a streak of six days in a row in which hospitalizations dropped.
North Carolina’s percent of positive cases is at 5.2 percent, a half of a percentage point from where it was on Monday (4.7 percent) and ends a run of five days when the percent positive was below five percent, according to NCDHHS data.
Later this month, health officials in the state are moving to vaccinate Group 4 against the coronavirus.
Starting March 24, Group 4, which is composed of adults 16-64 years old at high risk for exposure and increased risk of severe illness, will now be vaccinated.
People experiencing homelessness, and incarcerated people who have not been vaccinated are also included.
Tuesday Metrics
- Total cases: 875,903
- Newly reported cases: 997
- Completed tests: 10,581,557
- Currently hospitalized: 1,147
- Total deaths: 11,552
- Daily percent positive: 5.2%
Local Cases
- Bertie: 1,673 cases – 41 deaths
- Camden: 596 cases – 5 deaths
- Chowan: 1,384 cases – 22 deaths
- Currituck: 1,405 cases – 15 deaths
- Dare: 1,878 cases – 8 deaths
- Gates: 685 cases – 12 deaths
- Hertford: 1,966 cases – 61 deaths
- Pasquotank: 3,111 cases – 78 deaths
- Perquimans: 926 cases – 9 deaths
For more information from NCDHHS, click here.
On Monday, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported two days worth of COVID-19 metrics as the health department has stopped releasing numbers on Sundays.