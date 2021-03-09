NC Gov. Cooper gives Tuesday COVID-19 briefing, state reports less than 1K new cases

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY/WNCN) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has reported 997 new COVID-19 cases, the first time less than 1,000 cases have been reported in five months.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper is expected to give the latest COVID-19 updates during a Tuesday afternoon press briefing slated for 3 p.m.

Gov. Cooper and members of the Coronavirus Task Force will share updates on COVID-19 at 3 PM today.



Watch it LIVE on Gov. Cooper's Twitter and Facebook pages. pic.twitter.com/cgITXk0aJe — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) March 9, 2021

The last day less than 1,000 cases was reported was on Oct. 4, 2020 when 610 cases were reported.

The state’s seven-day average has dipped to levels not seen since early October with 1,785 cases reported on average per day during that span. On Oct. 8, a seven-day average of 1,784 was reported.

State health officials reported 17 new deaths, the fewest since Feb. 22 when eight new deaths was reported. A total of 11,552 people have died from the virus in North Carolina.

The state is also reporting an uptick of individuals in the hospital with 21, bringing the current total to 1,147. That number breaks a streak of six days in a row in which hospitalizations dropped.

North Carolina’s percent of positive cases is at 5.2 percent, a half of a percentage point from where it was on Monday (4.7 percent) and ends a run of five days when the percent positive was below five percent, according to NCDHHS data.

Later this month, health officials in the state are moving to vaccinate Group 4 against the coronavirus.

Starting March 24, Group 4, which is composed of adults 16-64 years old at high risk for exposure and increased risk of severe illness, will now be vaccinated.

People experiencing homelessness, and incarcerated people who have not been vaccinated are also included.

Tuesday Metrics

Total cases: 875,903

Newly reported cases: 997

Completed tests: 10,581,557

Currently hospitalized: 1,147

Total deaths: 11,552

Daily percent positive: 5.2%

Local Cases

Bertie: 1,673 cases – 41 deaths

Camden: 596 cases – 5 deaths

Chowan: 1,384 cases – 22 deaths

Currituck: 1,405 cases – 15 deaths

Dare: 1,878 cases – 8 deaths

Gates: 685 cases – 12 deaths

Hertford: 1,966 cases – 61 deaths

Pasquotank: 3,111 cases – 78 deaths

Perquimans: 926 cases – 9 deaths

On Monday, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported two days worth of COVID-19 metrics as the health department has stopped releasing numbers on Sundays.