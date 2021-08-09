Live-in caretaker charged with murder after NC woman’s remains found entombed in concrete in basement

LINVILLE FALLS, N.C. (WNCN) – A live-in caretaker was charged with murder on Sunday after an Avery County woman’s remains were found entombed in concrete in the basement, the sheriff’s office told sister station WJZY.

Goose Creek, South Carolina resident Elizabeth Carserino, who is also known as Elizabeth Freeman, was arrested on Saturday by the Avery County Sheriff’s Office in conjunction with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

Lynn Gay Keene, 70, of Linville Falls, was reported missing on July 30. Her family said they last heard from her on June 14 and she was last known to be at her Linville Falls home.

Avery County officials said detectives went to Keene’s home and noticed her 2000 Lincoln Town car was not at the residence.

On Aug. 2, the Cherokee Police Department reported to the Avery County Sheriff’s Office that Keene’s vehicle had been located abandoned on Blue Wing Road in Cherokee. Blue Wing Road is approximately 100 miles from Linville Falls.

The car was found locked with the keys under the driver’s seat.

Avery County detectives secured a search warrant for Keene’s home and performed a search with the help of the SBI.

Elizabeth Freeman

Detectives and SBI agents found human remains entombed in concrete in the basement during the search.

Dental records were used to identify the remains as that of Keene, county officials said.

An autopsy determined Lynn Keene’s death was a homicide.

Shortly after, Keene’s live-in caretaker, Elizabeth Freeman, was named a person of interest by the sheriff’s office and SBI. The Keene family had hired Freeman to take care of the 70-year-old.

Avery County officials said Freeman may be going by the name Elizabeth Carserino.

The 53-year-old Freeman was located and then charged with Keene’s murder, the sheriff’s office said Sunday.

Freeman had shoulder-length sandy blonde hair.

Freeman was also wanted on charges of larceny of a motor vehicle, financial card theft, and identity theft.