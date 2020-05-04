Live: Cooper says North Carolina may enter phase 1 of reopening plan this weekend

App users: Click here to watch live at 11:30 a.m.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper is sharing updates on the state’s coronavirus response at 11:30 a.m. Monday morning.

Highlights from the press conference:

Cooper starts by saying the state’s death toll is rising slower than other states, and he’s hopeful North Carolina can enter phase 1 of its reopening plan this weekend, but the state’s citizens must remain vigilant and continue with social distancing and other precautions.

“Please know the success that we’ve had so far is due to the work of North Carolinians are doing.”

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — Total positive cases COVID-19 only increased by 184 within a 24 hour period, according to the latest North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services statistics.

May 4 NCDHHS data

The 11,848 confirmed cases include 99 of North Carolina’s 100 counties.

Avery County is the only county in North Carolina without a laboratory confirmed case of COVID-19.

Daily increases in reported cases plummeted on Sunday after increasing by a record of 568 cases from Friday to Saturday, and Monday’s increase is only slightly higher than Sunday’s increase of 155.

Positive test as a percent of total tests continued their downward trend.

The state is also now reporting 430 COVID-19 related deaths, eight more than reported on Sunday.

The number of people currently hospitalized is up to 498, 23 more than Sunday.

Gov. Roy Cooper’s stay-at-home order is currently set to expire in a week-and-a-half on May 8.

