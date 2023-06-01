RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Starting with the 2023 municipal elections voters will be asked to show photo ID when voting in North Carolina. But what are the exceptions to that rule and who qualifies?

Whether a voter is casting their ballot by mail or in person, the NC State Board of Elections said an ID Exception Form can be used in the event a voter is unable to show a photo ID.

In that form, one of the following permitted exceptions would need to be met:

The voter has a religious objection to being photographed The voter was a victim of a natural disaster within 100 days before Election Day The voter has a “reasonable impediment” to showing photo ID

As for the third exception, the NCSBE said that a “reasonable impediment” would be something preventing the voter from showing ID. The voter must provide their reason by selecting from the following choices on the form:

Lack of transportation

Disability or illness

Lack of birth certificate or other documents needed to obtain ID

Work schedule

Family responsibilities

Lost or stolen photo ID

Photo ID applied for but not yet received

Also, for mail voters only, a reasonable impediment could include an inability to attach a copy of their photo ID,

There is also an option for “other reasonable impediment.” If this is selected, the voter must write the reason on the form. Boards of elections in each county must count provisional ballots with properly completed ID Exception Forms, the NCSBE said.

For a list of frequently asked questions and answers on the new photo ID requirements and exceptions, visit the NC State Board of Elections website here.

Want to know if your city or town has an election this year? Find out with this 2023 Municipal Elections Map.