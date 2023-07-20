EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCT) – One nonprofit stopped in Emerald Isle to give families a break from the stress in their everyday lives, as they are fighting some of life’s toughest battles.

Twelve families facing pediatric cancer are staying on the Crystal Coast to have an unforgettable week with one another.

“It’s just a place where people can come and love on families that are going through a huge storm in their life right now,” said Sara Paredes, a common ground leader with the Lighthouse Family Retreat.

Through dance and song, the retreat gives those living through childhood cancer an all-expenses-paid vacation with others who understand their battle.

One family began their fight against Stage 2 Hodgkin’s Lymphoma just last year.

“It just feels like such a supportive environment and I feel so blessed to be surrounded by other people who understand at a level where they’re just wanting to give everything they have,” said Sabina Morphis, one retreat member. “It’s just wonderful.”

There were over 100 volunteers to welcome the families with open arms, as many of them have gone through the retreat themselves. The Paredes family got involved 10 years ago when they found out their son had cancer.

“He was diagnosed on his fifth birthday with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia,” said Tony Paredes, another common ground leader at the retreat. “Once we got here, we realized how broken and how burnt out we were and it became this breath of fresh air in that journey, we came out of it in the process of healing.”

Through a week of workshops, activities, and bonding time, the mission is to spread light, hope and encouragement to every family affected.

“Tons of swimming, tons of crafts, nine squares is the rock star of this retreat, game-wise,” said Tony.

“It’s really nice to be part of the love that we feel through Lighthouse, through the families serving us, and just sit back and feel the love,” said Matt Morphus, another retreat member.

This year the nonprofit is hosting 17 other retreats along the East Coast, serving over 200 families.