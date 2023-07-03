MANTEO, N.C. (WAVY) – Cape Hatteras National Seashore is partnering with Dare County to add lifeguards at the Rodanthe Beach Access.
According to a press release, the popular beach will now have lifeguards posted until Aug. 11 and will be staffed seven days a week between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Rodanthe Beach is now added to the following list of beaches that will be staffed with lifeguards this summer:
- Coquina Beach Access (Bodie Island)
- Cape Hatteras Lighthouse Beach Access (Hatteras Island)
- Frisco Beach Access (Hatteras Island)
- Ocracoke Beach Access (Ocracoke Island)
Besides the Rodanthe Beach Access, all other beaches will be providing lifeguard service through Labor Day.