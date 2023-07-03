MANTEO, N.C. (WAVY) – Cape Hatteras National Seashore is partnering with Dare County to add lifeguards at the Rodanthe Beach Access.

According to a press release, the popular beach will now have lifeguards posted until Aug. 11 and will be staffed seven days a week between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Rodanthe Beach is now added to the following list of beaches that will be staffed with lifeguards this summer:

Coquina Beach Access (Bodie Island)

Cape Hatteras Lighthouse Beach Access (Hatteras Island)

Frisco Beach Access (Hatteras Island)

Ocracoke Beach Access (Ocracoke Island)

Besides the Rodanthe Beach Access, all other beaches will be providing lifeguard service through Labor Day.