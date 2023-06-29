DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two kids off of Hoover Road in Davidson County are learning the basic skills of running a business.

Nine-year-old twins Emerson Sluder and Easton Sluder have put up a homemade food stand.

This year is their first time ever putting up a roadside stand, and they put a lot of effort into it.

“I was nervous at first, but then I started liking it. I feel good, and I feel happy that I got some money,” Emerson said.

The boys sell cake, lemonade, zucchini, squash and tomatoes as their grandma Teresa Bourne guides them through the process.

“We’re letting them count the money for the customers, weigh the produce, figure out how much the customers owe them and trying to teach them that it takes a little bit of work to make a little bit of money,” Bourne said.

Most of the items the boys sell are grown in their grandma’s backyard. The process of putting work into the business has made their job fun.

“I see a lot of nice customers coming through and getting what they want, finding what they want and just having a blast,” Easton said.

Bourne hopes the boys can learn the essential skills on how to make money and gain skills you don’t always learn in school.

“I just remember back when I was in school how … it was the little things like how to write checks … how to balance a checkbook,” Bourne said.

The boys have a goal of earning $100 before the end of the summer.

The stand operates from 1 p.m. until 5:30 p.m.

Bourne said their last day will be Thursday, but she’s hoping to open up after the Fourth of July celebration.

You can visit their roadside stand at 2355 Hoover Rd. in Lexington.