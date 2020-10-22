Lewd tweets from Fort Bragg account to adult model were from an administrator, not a hacker, officials say

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) – Fort Bragg’s official Twitter account that was deleted Wednesday after a series of lewd messages were sent to an adult model was not hacked, according to the XVIII Airborne Corps.

On Thursday morning, the official Twitter account for the XVIII Airborne Corps, which is based at Fort Bragg, said the tweets were from an administrator and not from a hacker.

“This morning, at the initiation of an investigation into yesterday’s incident regarding inappropriate tweets on the Fort Bragg Twitter account, an administrator for the account identified himself as the source of the tweets. Appropriate action is underway,” they said in the official tweet.

Fort Bragg’s official Twitter account became the star of the social media platform for about an hour on Wednesday afternoon after someone sent a series of lewd messages to an adult website model.

The tweets were quickly retweeted by other users and then deleted by the official account. 58 minutes after the first tweet was sent, Fort Bragg tweeted a statement that they had been hacked.

“As many of you know, there were a string of explicit Tweets from our account this afternoon. This was not the work of our admins. Our account was hacked. We apologize to our followers. We have secured our account and looking into the manner,” the now-deleted tweet said.

Despite the statement, it turned out that the tweets were actually the work of an administrator.

The entire account, which had nearly 60,000 followers, was deleted shortly after the announcement of the hack.

A Fort Bragg spokesperson said the account was taken down for at least 30 days due to the report of a hack.

The administrator responsible has not been named and it’s not clear what type of disciplinary action will be taken against them.