Lee: Investigation into shooting death of son of Jacksonville officer now being handled by new DA

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The investigation into the shooting death of a Jacksonville teen by the father of a police officer there back in December is now being handled in part by a new district attorney.

Ernie Lee, who serves Duplin, Onslow, Sampson and Jones counties, said in a press release Wednesday he is recusing himself from the investigation and passing it along to District Attorney Ben David, who serves New Hanover and Pender counties.

Lee, along with the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office, was investigating the death of Alex Clukey, 15. His father is John Clukey, who is a Jacksonville police officer. Alex Clukey was shot in the head in an incident that happened on Haw Branch Road in Jacksonville on Dec. 28. He died at Vidant Medical Center on Jan. 5.

Lee said the decision was later made to contact David, who agreed to review and handle the rest of the investigation. Lee said David was assigned the investigation by the North Carolina Administrative Office on Monday. David received a copy of the investigation on Tuesday, Lee said in a statement.

“On the afternoon of January 7, 2022, I met with some of my senior assistant district attorneys, and I confirmed that Detective Clukey is the lead detective in a pending first-degree murder and several other felony cases in Onslow County. On January 8, 2022, to avoid the appearance of any partiality and to avoid the appearance of any potential conflict, I was in telephone contact with District Attorney Ben David of the 6th Prosecutorial District (New Hanover and Pender Counties). At that time, I requested that he independently review the investigative reports to determine what action, if any, should be taken in this matter. District Attorney Ben David agreed to review and handle this investigation.”

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is still part of the investigation.