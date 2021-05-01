Law enforcement being housed at Elizabeth City State University dorms move off-campus

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Law enforcement officers that were being housed at Elizabeth City State University in the wake of the law enforcement killing of Andrew Brown Jr. are being moved to off-campus housing.

ECSU, which faced backlash for housing the officers, made the announcement on Friday, saying 13 officers would move off-campus on Saturday. No officers would remain on-campus, ECSU said in its statement.

Stop Killing Us (SKU) Solutions Campaign, a social justice group, said in a press conference Saturday that the move was seen as a sign of intimidation and a way of escalating tensions between the community and law enforcement.

The university says the officers were housed under a mutual aid agreement under the request of the city. Support has also been extended to Brown’s family, the university said.

The historically Black university switched to remote learning the week of April 26 as a precaution. The bodycam footage of the raid that led to Brown’s death was blocked for public release this week for at least 30 days. Three officers who fired their weapons remain on administrative leave.

The FBI has launched a federal investigation into the incident.