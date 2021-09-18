2 shot near NC Central in Durham; fans at NCCU football game were told to remain in place

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A large police presence was seen Saturday night after two people were shot near North Carolina Central University in Durham.

The double shooting was reported around 9:10 p.m. at the intersection of Ridgeway Avenue and East Lawson Street, according to Durham police.

People trying to access a N.C. Central parking garage at the intersection of East Lawson and Lincoln streets were told by police that the incident was a shooting situation.

Police later converged on the N.C. Central parking garage, setting up crime scene tape at the intersection and are not allowing anyone to go inside. Hundreds of NCCU football fans, who parked at the garage before an earlier N.C. Central game were waiting to get to their cars.

The N.C. Central football game against Winston-Salem State University was underway at O’Kelly-Riddick Stadium at the time of the incident.

With about three minutes left in the game, a stadium announcer told the crowd that they do not want anyone leaving the game because of a police situation on Lawson Street, according to a CBS 17 journalist at the game.

Fans were later allowed to leave around 10:15 p.m.