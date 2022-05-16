Police on scene of 2000 block of 25th street (Submitted photo)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are investigating after seven people were found with gunshot wounds in Winston-Salem, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

At 7:48 p.m., officers first responded to a scene near Fairview Park on the 900 block of Bethlehem Lane where investigators found more than 50 spent shell casings.

Police then found two victims on U.S. 52, south of the 25th Street and 28th Street exit. Police said their injuries were primarily to the head and face and were consistent with “being struck by projectiles” while driving northbound on U.S. 52. Their injuries are not life-threatening.

Four more gunshot victims were found on the 2000 block of 25th Street. Three were taken to the hospital, another refused medical care. None of the injuries were life-threatening.

Police learned of a seventh victim who arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the torso. This victim was injured in the shooting on the 2000 block of 25th Street.

According to a release, the investigation is in “early stages” but they believe there was a “large exchange” of gunfire on Bethleham Lane and that led to more shots being fired on East 25th Street and U.S. 52.

Police have not released any suspect information, but they do not believe this was a random act of violence according to a release.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700.