Lara Trump for Sen. Burr’s seat? Burr’s vote to convict Trump refueling talk

The decision for United States Sen. Richard Burr to vote to convict former President Donald Trump in the impeachment trial may have hurt the outgoing senator while boosting the profile of another Trump family member, according to Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC).

In an interview with Fox News over the weekend, Graham said Burr’s decision makes the former president’s daughter-in-law – Lara Trump – a heavy favorite to win the 2022 Republican nomination to succeed Burr.

Trump has not said whether she will run for the senate seat, but the North Carolina native has reportedly considered it.

“The biggest winner of this whole impeachment trial I think is Lara Trump,” Graham said on “Fox News Sunday.” “My dear friend Richard Burr, who I like and I’ve been friends to a long time, just made Lara Trump almost the certain nominee for the Senate seat in North Carolina to replace him if she runs, and I certainly would be behind her because I think she represents the future of the Republican Party.”

Burr is now facing censure from the North Carolina Republican Party for his vote to convict the former president for the sole article of inciting an insurrection on the U.S. Capitol earlier this year.

Ultimately, Trump was acquitted of the charge because the 57-43 vote fell short of the two-thirds majority needed for conviction.

A vote by the NCGOP on whether Burr will be censured is set to take place Monday.

North Carolina GOP Chairman Michael Whatley said in a statement Saturday that Burr’s vote to convict “in a trial that he declared unconstitutional is shocking and disappointing.”