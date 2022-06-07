OCRACOKE, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Ferry System changed its summer schedule in Hatteras and Ocracoke Island due to labor shortages and shoaling issues.

JOB FAIRS

If you’re looking for a job, the Ferry Division is hiring. They’ve already held six job fairs across eastern North Carolina this year and another one is scheduled in Manteo on Thursday.

Until positions are filled, the ferry schedule between Hatteras and Ocracoke is as follows:

From Hatteras: 5 a.m., 6 a.m., 7 a.m., 8 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 9 a.m., 10 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 11 a.m., 11:30 a.m., noon, 12:30 p.m., 1 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 2 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 3 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 4 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 6 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 9 p.m., 9:30 p.m. and midnight.

From Ocracoke: 4:30 a.m., 6:30 a.m., 7:30 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 10 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., noon, 12:30 p.m., 1 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 2 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 3 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 4 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 5 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 6 p.m., 7 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 8 p.m., 9 p.m., 10:30 p.m. and 11 p.m.

For those interested in applying for the ferry division, visit the state jobs website and search the term ‘ferry’.

SHOALING

Severe shoaling has taken place in Pamlico Sound’s Bigfoot Slough and as a result, the largest of the sound class ferries is halted. The schedule has been adjusted and will be as follows:

Cedar Island to Ocracoke: 8 a.m., 10 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Ocracoke to Cedar Island: 7:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Swan Quarter to Ocracoke: 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Ocracoke to Swan Quarter: 7 a.m., 11 a.m. and 12:45 p.m.

The Ferry Division is coordinating with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to hold an emergency dredging operation in Bigfoot Slough. The Pamlico Sound ferry routes will return to normal once the water levels are at a safe depth.

EXPRESS FERRY

For travelers making short visits from Hatteras to Ocracoke, the Ocracoke Express Passenger Ferry is available to avoid wait times for the vehicle ferry. The Express Ferry makes three round trips daily and takes passengers right into Ocracoke Village. A round-trip fair is $10 per person; children three years and under ride free.