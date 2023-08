KITTY HAWK, N.C. (WAVY) — It’s a chance to meet Kitty Hawk’s newest top cop, Michael Palkovics.

The Kitty Hawk Police Department is hosting a meet and greet with the Chief Palkovics on Monday.

The event will be held at Kitty Hawk Town Hall, located at 101 Veterans Memorial Dr., from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.