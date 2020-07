KITTY HAWK, N.C. (WAVY) — Police are looking for a tattooed woman accused leaving a Walmart with merchandise she didn’t pay for.

According to law enforcement, she entered the store on North Croatan Highway Thursday, July 2, around 1:30 p.m.

A review of the video shows a subject with distinctive multiple tattoos.

If you have any information about this person’s identification, contact the Kitty Hawk Police Department at 252-261-3895.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.