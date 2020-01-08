Kitty Hawk Police issue appeal to find wanted man

KITTY HAWK, N.C. (WAVY) – Police have put out another appeal for help to find Jsean Dorell Wilkins.

Wilkins is wanted in Perquimans County for felony possession of drugs from November 4. He also has a warrant out for a recent trespassing incident at the WalMart in Elizabeth City on New Year’s Eve.

Kitty Hawk Police said they believe Wilkins, who is from Winfall, is still in the Elizabeth City area. They are hoping he will turn himself in to authorities.

If you know Wilkins’ whereabouts, please call the Kitty Hawk Police Department at (252) 261-3895 or after hours at (252) 473-3444.

