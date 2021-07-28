Kitty Hawk PD locate missing truck; looking for public’s help gathering info

KITTY HAWK, N.C. (WAVY) — Police in Kitty Hawk are seeking the public’s help gathering information related to a truck that was stolen, then subsequently located last week.

According to police, they received a call at approximately 7:00 a.m. on July 23 that an abandoned truck was found in the ditch at The Marketplace in Southern Shores. The truck has caused significant issues to a drain in a nearby field.

Hours later, police say they received a call regarding a stolen truck that matched the description of the abandoned truck. They believe the truck was stolen between midnight and 7:00 a.m.

Police are asking for anyone with information to contact the Kitty Hawk Police Department at 252-437-3444 or via Facebook Messengers.