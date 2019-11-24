Kitty Hawk Elementary receives ‘Walmart Community Grant’

Captured here: Dr. Lisa Colvin, KHES Asst Principal,Ms. Sara White, EC Teacher, and Mr. Rob Greenleaf, Kitty Hawk branch Walmart Manager.

KITTY HAWK, N.C. (WAVY) – Kitty Hawk Elementary School was the recipient of a thousand-dollar, “Walmart Community Grant.”

School officials say the grant will be used to build a permanent outdoor communication board on the playground.

The board will provide a place for nonverbal students and verbal students to learn to communicate with each other and play together.

According to Dare County Schools, the overall project is intended to increase understanding, communication, and positive relationships for all students as they interact each day.

