KINSTON, N.C. — A resident of Kinston’s Housing Authority is calling for change after she said her living situation is posing health threats and other concerns for her and her family.

Taylor Allen believes the poor living conditions of her home are causing her and her family to become sick.

“We decided to go to the doctor after we started having symptoms of black mold after we found it, and we all came back positive for exposure to black mold,” said Allen.

Home where Taylor Allen lives (Abigail Velez, WNCT photo)

Nine On Your Side reached out to the Kinston Housing Authority for answers. An official said emergency word orders are to be addressed within 24 hours. However, we also reached out to the Department of Health and Human Services, and they state although black mold is not life-threatening, it does pose major health threats to those exposed.

This description deems the black mold as an “Urgent Work Order” to the Kinston Housing Authority, and according to them, should be addressed in three days. According to Allen, the Authority took three weeks to address the mold. In addition to the mold infestation, Allen said she is also battling a rodent infestation.

“I’m frustrated because I feel like I shouldn’t have to live like this, with the rats,” Allen said. “The mice literally get in my furniture, I don’t even have a working stove, there’s mice in my stove right now, dead mice in my stove.

“They’re supposed to provide us with an adequate living situation. Mice running across your floor is not adequate.”

In a statement to WNCT, the Kinston House Authority said, “If the health danger can be abated quickly, the residents will be evacuated temporarily. If the health danger takes a longer period of time for repairs, the residents will be relocated.”

Allen said she has never been offered relocation.

“This is not safe,” she said.