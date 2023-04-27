KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police have arrested and charged a man with five counts of attempted murder after a shooting that took place last week.

Officials said Jaylin Dove, 28, was arrested after an incident that happened on April 17 at the 100 block of Summit Avenue in Kinston. Police said they responded to a report of an assault with a gun. They found five victims who were riding around in a vehicle and said they were shot at by Dove.

The victims were ages 23, 24, 15, 3, and 1. There were no injuries. The victims drove to a safe location and called 911.

Dove was found by officers from A-Squad on April 19. The gun police said was used in the incident was also recovered. He was arrested during a traffic stop and has since been charged with the following: