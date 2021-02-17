Kill Devil Hills woman arrested on multiple conspiracy, fraud charges related to pandemic unemployment benefits

RALEIGH, Va. (WAVY) — A Kill Devil Hills woman is facing multiple conspiracy and fraud charges related to pandemic unemployment benefits.

Special agents with the Department of Insurance’s Criminal Investigations Division say that Mary Nicole Midgett, 33, provided false information on her unemployment insurance application under the CARES Act to receive benefits totaling $42,918.

North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey announced Friday that Midgett was arrested and charged with the following felony offenses:

3 counts of making false statements to obtain unemployment benefits

3 counts of obtaining property by false pretense

3 counts of unauthorized access to government computers

1 count of conspiracy to obtain property by false pretense

The offenses occurred between March 24, 2020, and Feb. 9, 2021. The insurance benefits included two co-conspirators who had previously been charged.

Midgett was arrested on Feb. 10. Officials say she was given a $30,000 secured bond and is scheduled to be in Dare County District Court on Feb. 25.

To report suspected fraud, contact the N.C. Department of Insurance Criminal Investigations Division at 919-807-6840. Callers may remain anonymous.