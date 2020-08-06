Kill Devil Hills Police report slight increase in overdoes cases for July

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WAVY) — Kill Devil Hills Police released data on Wednesday showing that there has been a slight increase in overdose cases throughout the town during the month of July.

Officers reported seven accidental overdose calls during which five opioid overdose cases were successfully reversed. The cases also include assisting one person on three separate days.

Of the seven incidents, only one was not related to opioids.

KDH officers carry Naloxone which is the medication is used to block the effects of opioids. Opioids include drugs such as heroin and morphine. Naloxone also works to block the effects of synthetic opioids such as Fentanyl.

The breakdown for 2020 thus far is as follows:

January – 1 overdose cases (non-opioid)

February – 1 overdose with Naloxone reversal

March – 0 overdose cases reported

April – 2 overdose cases, (1 case non-opioid)

May – 3 overdose cases, 2 Naloxone reversals (other case non-opioid)

June – 0 overdose cases reported

Officials said that the non-opioid cases primarily involved prescription drugs with one case involving a marijuana-laced cookie that was much stronger than the consumer anticipated.

“The Department would like to remind the public that there is a Samaritan Law in North Carolina

that shields individuals from drug charge prosecution if they are calling 911 for an overdose

case,” KDH Police officials said.

“Our officers have sometimes seen obvious attempts to ‘clean up’ prior to their arrival by friends of the overdose victim. Delays in calling for help may make the difference in life or death for an individual suffering from an overdose.”

The statement continued, “While there is no indication that a ‘bad batch’ of narcotics was responsible for the uptick in cases, always remember no street/illegal drug is safe to use in any amount.”

Those with a substance abuse problem are encouraged to visit the Saving Lives Task Force website to find a comprehensive list of the treatment services available in Dare County.

