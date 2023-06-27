Kill Devil Hills officials search for people who moved the lifeguard stand to the road (Photo Courtesy: Kill Devil Hills Fire Department)

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WAVY) – The Kill Devil Hills Fire Department and the Ocean Rescue Division searching for the person, or people, that move two lifeguard stands.

According to a Facebook post, the lifeguard stands from the Hayman Blvd. and Helga Street beach accesses were moved from the beach to the roadway.

Kill Devil Hills officials search for people who moved the lifeguard stand to the road (Photo Courtesy: Kill Devil Hills Fire Department) Kill Devil Hills officials search for people who moved the lifeguard stand to the road (Photo Courtesy: Kill Devil Hills Fire Department)

Officials say these stands are heavy and that moving them back to their location could cause unnecessary harm to their staff. If you have any information about who moved the stands, call the Kill Devil Hills Fire Department at 252-480-4060, ext. 5221.