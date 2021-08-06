Kill Devil Hills man sentenced to more than 10 years for trafficking cocaine

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — A Kill Devil Hills man has been sentenced to 10 years and six months — plus five years of supervised release — for trafficking cocaine.

Herndon Hunt Outlaw Riddle III was sentenced Friday in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina.

He had pleaded guilty in May 2020 to conspiracy to distribute more than five kilograms of cocaine.

According to a U.S. Department of Justice news release, the Hialeah Police Department in Hialeah, Florida, received information in 2019 that Riddle, 40, was looking to purchase bulk quantities of cocaine.

On May 16, 2019, a confidential informant and an undercover officer met with Riddle and a co-conspirator, Adolphus McLain Jr. They agreed to purchase five kilograms of cocaine for $100,000.

Riddle said he intended to buy 10 to 15 kilograms of cocaine per month after that, which he would distribute in the Raleigh and Fayetteville areas.

Shortly after the drug transaction, Riddle and McLain were arrested. Detectives seized $46,348 in U.S. currency from the defendants.

