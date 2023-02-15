RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Department of Transportation has issued a warning — stay off the railroad tracks.

NCDOT said trespassing onto railroad property is illegal and dangerous.

“Railroad property and tracks are for trains and are not for walking, jogging or any form of trespassing,” said Jason Orthner, director for the N.C. Department of Transportation’s Rail Division.

The warning comes ahead of spring, when most high school students are planning to take senior photos and prom pictures.

“We strongly urge photographers to not trespass on railroad property,” said Orthner.

NCDOT’s Rail Division shared the following safety tips:

Pedestrians should always cross the railroad at safe, legal crossings such as bridges, underpasses, and railroad crossings with signage.

Never walk or jog on railroad property or along a railroad track. Railroads are private property and are not walking paths.

Never stop your vehicle on railroad tracks at a crossing; make sure you have room for your vehicle before proceeding across.

If there is an emergency at a railroad crossing, call the number on the blue sign at the crossing. This is the fastest way to alert officials who manage the railroad.

