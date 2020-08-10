KDH Police seek suspect connected to Sunday shooting

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WAVY) — Kill Devil Hills Police are attempting to locate a suspect connected to a shooting on Sunday night.

At 9:01 p.m, police were called for a shooting in the 300 block of W. 3rd Street. Police say the 911 caller said that their friend had been shot in the leg and the shooter fled the scene.

According to police, the investigation revealed that the suspect and victim had a verbal disagreement earlier in the day. The suspect later went to the victim’s residence on 3rd Street with his brother and a friend. They assaulted the victim and his friends in the front yard of the residence and a fistfight escalated. The suspect then displayed a gun and shot the victim in the leg. The suspect, his brother, and friend fled the scene.

The suspect was identified as 24-year-old Isaias DePaul, of Kill Devil Hills, who has warrants out for his arrest. They believe he may be with his brother Juan DePaul. Police are not sure if DePaul abandoned the weapon after fleeing the scene. It is unclear what weapon is used but police believe it may be small caliber revolver or semiautomatic.

Anyone with any information on Mr. DePaul’s whereabouts or if they see a weapon that was used is asked to call the Dare Community Crime Line at (252) 473-3111 or by using the online tip form at darecommunitycrimeline.org.