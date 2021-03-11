K9 alerts deputies to the presence of drugs during Perquimans Co. traffic stop

PERQUIMANS COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – A traffic stop in Perquimans County resulted in the discovery of drugs and money.

A deputy, along with North Carolina Highway Patrol, pulled over a black Porsche with Virginia tags on March 5 for a window tint violation.

A K9 unit was called to assist at the scene. K9 Ksantos searched the outside of the vehicle and indicated the presence of narcotics.

The Sheriff’s Office says deputies found more than 11 pounds of marijuana in vacuum sealed bags and a bag of cocaine inside the Porsche, along with $3,000.

The driver, Julius Miller of Hertford, was served with several warrants: trafficking of marijuana, maintaining a vehicle to deliver marijuana, possession with the intent to sell and deliver Schedule VI, felony possession of Schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuna less than 1/2 ounce, and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

Julius Miller (Photo provided by the Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office)

Miller had his first court appearance March 10.