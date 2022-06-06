ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Elizabeth City police are investigating a shooting that left one juvenile dead and another injured on Sunday evening.

According to police, officers responded to gunshots in the 900 block of Herrington Road, near Edge Street, around 8:30 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene, they were notified that two 17-year-old males arrived at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center with gunshot wounds.

While at the hospital, one died from his injuries.

Police say the second victim is expected to survive.

There is no further information to release at this time.

Those with information are encouraged to contacted the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321 or the Elizabeth City Tip Line at (252) 390-8477.